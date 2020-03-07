8 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, 8 more patients discharged from hospital: MOH

SINGAPORE: Eight new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Singapore on Saturday (Mar 7), including four linked to the cluster involving a private dinner function at SAFRA Jurong, said the Ministry of Health in a daily update.

Another case is linked to The Life Church and Missions Singapore cluster, while two are likely to be imported cases and the remaining case is unlinked, said the ministry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest infections bring Singapore's total number of COVID-19 cases to 138.

It also brings the number of cases linked to the SAFRA Jurong event to 17. On Saturday, MOH announced precautionary measures at seven community clubs and eight residents' committees, after it was found that the some patients linked to SAFRA Jurong cluster had attended group activities at those venues.

Eight more COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital on Saturday, bringing the number of fully recovered to 90.

The discharged cases are 43, 47, 74, 85, 86, 93, 96 and 110. This includes two employees of Wizlearn Technologies, a Singapore Institute of Technology student and a Raffles Institution student.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of the 48 patients who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving. Eight are in critical condition in the intensive care unit, said MOH.

NEW CASES

Case 131

Case 131 is a 66 year-old Singaporean man with no recent travel history to affected countries and regions. He is currently warded in an isolation room at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH). He is linked to the cluster involving the private dinner function at SAFRA Jurong.

He reported onset of symptoms on Mar 2 and had sought treatment at a general practitioner (GP) clinic on the same day and on Mar 5.

He presented at NTFGH on Mar 5. Subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on Mar 6 afternoon.

Prior to hospital admission, he had gone to work as a delivery personnel at Liang Guan Hak Kee (8 Pandan Crescent), and had visited Ayer Rajah Zone 3 Residents’ Committee (32 Teban Gardens Road). He lives in Pandan Gardens.

Case 132

Case 132 is likely to be an imported case involving a 37 year-old female Singapore permanent resident who had been in London from Feb 23 to Feb 27. She is warded in an isolation room at the National University Hospital (NUH).

She reported onset of symptoms on Feb 29 and had sought treatment at two GP clinics on Feb 29, Mar 4 and Mar 5.

She presented at the emergency department at NUH on Mar 5. Subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on Mar 6 afternoon.

Prior to hospital admission, she had visited Camden Medical Centre (1 Orchard Boulevard) for an unrelated condition. She lives in Tanglin Road.

Case 133

Case 133 is a 62 year-old Indonesian woman who is a Singapore social visit pass holder, and who has no recent travel history to affected countries and regions. She is currently warded in an isolation room at NUH.

She reported onset of symptoms on Feb 29 and had sought treatment at a GP clinic on Mar 1 and at Pioneer Polyclinic on Mar 4 and 6.

She was referred to the emergency department at NUH on Mar 6. Subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection that afternoon.

Prior to hospital admission, she had mostly stayed at her home at Jurong West Street 61.

Case 134

Case 134 is a 56 year-old Singaporean woman with no recent travel history to affected countries and regions, but had been in Malaysia on Feb 21.

She is currently warded in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID). She is linked to the cluster involving the private dinner function at SAFRA Jurong.

She reported onset of symptoms on Feb 28 and had sought treatment at a GP clinic on Mar 6, and was referred to NCID on the same day. Subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection that afternoon.

Prior to hospital admission, she had visited various community clubs and residents’ committees. She lives at Jurong West Street 71.

Case 135

Case 135 is a 40 year-old Singaporean man with no recent travel history to affected countries and regions.

He was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Mar 6 afternoon and is currently warded in an isolation room at Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

Case 136

Case 136 is likely to be an imported case involving a 36 year-old Italian male work pass holder in Singapore. He was in the US between Feb 7 and 22, and in Italy from Feb 23 to 29.

He was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Mar 6 afternoon and is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.

Case 137

Case 137 is a 60 year-old Singaporean man with no recent travel history to affected countries and regions.

He was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Mar 6 afternoon and is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID. He is linked to the cluster involving the private dinner function at SAFRA Jurong.

Case 138

Case 138 is a 26 year-old Singaporean man with no recent travel history to affected countries and regions.

He was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Mar 6 afternoon and is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.

He is a close contact of Case 66 and family member of Case 83, and is linked to the cluster at The Life Church and Missions Singapore.

UPDATE ON PREVIOUSLY CONFIRMED CASES

Case 124 (Announced on Mar 6)

Case 124 is likely to be an imported case involving a 37 year-old female Singapore permanent resident who had been in Germany.

She reported onset of symptoms on Mar 5 and went to the emergency department at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) on the same day. He was diagnosed with the infetion the next morning.

Prior to hospital admission, she had mostly stayed at her home at Admiralty Link.

Case 125 (Announced on Mar 6)

Case 125 is a 65 year-old Singaporean woman with no recent travel history to affected countries and regions.

She is a family member of Case 128, and is linked to the cluster involving the private dinner function at SAFRA Jurong.

She reported onset of symptoms on Mar 5. As she had attended the private dinner function at SAFRA Jurong on Feb 15, she was referred by MOH to NCID on Mar 5.

Subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection the next morning.

She is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID. Prior to hospital admission, she had mostly stayed at her home at Jurong West Street 72.

Case 126 (Announced on Mar 6)

Case 126 is a 77 year-old Singaporean man who lives at t Eunos Crescent.

He had been in same ward as Case 109 at SGH from Feb 29 to Mar 1 for an unrelated condition, before Case 109 was confirmed with COVID-19.

Case 126 was discharged from SGH on Mar 1 March.

As he had been identified as a close contact of Case 109, he had been issued a quarantine order on Mar 4.

He started feeling ill on Mar 5 and was taken to NCID by ambulance.

He was diagnosed with COVD-19 on Mar 6 morning.

Case 127 (Announced on Mar 6)

Case 127 is a 64 year-old Singaporean woman who lives at Bukit Panjang Road.

She is a close contact of Case 117, and is linked to the cluster involving the private dinner function at SAFRA Jurong.

She reported onset of symptoms on Mar 5 and had sought treatment at a GP clinic on the same day.

She was referred to TTSH by the clinic on the same day.

Subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on Mar 6 morning.

She is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.

Case 128 (Announced on Mar 6)

Case 128 is a 70 year-old Singaporean man who lives at Jurong West Street 72.

He is a family member of Case 125, and is linked to the cluster involving the private dinner function at SAFRA Jurong.

He reported onset of symptoms on Mar 5.

As he had attended the private dinner function at SAFRA Jurong on Feb 15, he was referred by MOH to NCID on Mar 5. Subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on 6 March morning.

Case 129 (Announced on Mar 6)

Case 129 is a 68 year-old Singaporean woman who lives at Jurong West Street 71.

She is a family member of Case 130, and is linked to the cluster involving the private dinner function at SAFRA Jurong.

She reported onset of symptoms on Mar 2 and had sought treatment at Pioneer Polyclinic.

She went to NTFGH on Mar 2 and 4. Subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on Mar 6 morning.

Prior to hospital admission, she had visited a shop at 966 Jurong West Street 91.

She works at Jurong Port Road Food Centre (29A Jurong Port Road) as a food handler, but had not been at work since onset of symptoms.

Case 130 (Announced on Mar 6)

Case 130 is a 66-year-old Singaporean man who lives at Jurong West Street 71.

He is a family member of Case 129, and is linked to the cluster involving the private dinner function at SAFRA Jurong.

He reported onset of symptoms on Feb 24 and had sought treatment at a GP clinic on the same day, and on Feb 29 and Mar 1 . He presented at NTFGH on Mar 4.

Test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on Mar 6 morning.

SOME CASES LINKED TO SAFRA JURONG CLUSTER ATTENDED PA ACTIVITIES

On Saturday, MOH said that some cases in the cluster linked to SAFRA Jurong had attended singing activities and classes conducted by People's Association at seven community clubs and eight residents' committees.

Effective Saturday, a 14-day suspension was imposed on all activities and classes attended by the confirmed cases at the affected community clubs and residents' committees.

A 14-day suspension has also been imposed on all PA-organised singing classes at those venues.

The affected CCS and RCs include Bukit Batok CC, Bukit Panjang CC, Choa Chu Kang CC and Teck Ghee Zone J RC.

On Saturday evening, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said one of the new COVID-19 cases regularly took part in group activities at the Teck Ghee Zone J RC, which is part of his ward.

In a Facebook post, Mr Lee urged members of the group in Zone J to cooperate with MOH if they are approached and to "share information fully" in order to reduce the risk of transmission.

On Friday, Singapore reported the highest daily jump in cases since the outbreak started here. Of the 13 cases reported, nine were linked to the cluster involving a private dinner function at SAFRA Jurong on Feb 15.

SAFRA Jurong first emerged as a cluster on Thursday.

Authorities also announced on Friday the formation of a multi-agency task force to step up public hygiene standards in Singapore beyond the COVID-19 outbreak.

The SG Clean Taskforce will aim to "galvanise collective action" in ensuring the cleanliness of public spaces, encouraging good personal hygiene and adjusting social norms to reduce the spread of disease.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram