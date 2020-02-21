Mediacorp launches COVID-19 song as part of efforts to combat virus

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp on Friday (Feb 21) launched a song called The Light to rally Singaporeans and cheer on those on the frontline battling the COVID-19 outbreak.

Featuring lyrics that urge listeners to fight struggles and battles, the song is part of the national effort to combat the coronavirus, said Mediacorp.

Advertisement

Advertisement





The song is written by SPOP champion Jarrell Huang and TCA artiste JJ Neo.

It features celebrities such as Daryl-Ann, Desmond Tan, Fang Rong, Felicia Chin, James Seah, Liwani Izzati, Richie Koh and Sharon Shobana.

“The current COVID-19 situation inspired me to create a song that can offer positivity to Singaporeans,” said Mr Huang.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“With it, I hope that we can all be encouraged, see the light at the end of the tunnel, and find the strength to overcome this together," he added.

Ms Neo said she hopes the song will be a reminder for people in Singapore to stay strong.

“The idea for the song came about when I was personally feeling unsettled and overwhelmed by the current COVID-19 situation. However, coming together with the team to complete the song took away so much anxiety, proving that mutual support and care can take us through any situation," she said.

“These are trying times and it is my hope that this song will remind everyone that Singapore is strong, and that we need to stay resilient to overcome this crisis.”

Listen to the song here.