3 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including RSAF serviceman linked to church cluster

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Sunday (Feb 16) confirmed three new COVID-19 cases, including a Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) regular serviceman linked to a cluster at the Grace Assembly of God church.

The RSAF serviceman was one of two new cases linked to the church. The third case is a family member of another patient – case 41, a 71-year-old Singaporean man with no recent travel history to China.



All the new cases have no recent travel history to China. This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 75.



One more patient – a 47-year-old Singaporean housewife – was discharged from the NCID on Sunday. This means that a total of 19 cases in Singapore have now fully recovered from the infection.

The woman, her husband and their teenage son were among the 92 Singaporeans who were evacuated from Wuhan on Jan 30 on a Scoot flight.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Sunday said a package to help households with the cost of living will be introduced as part of this year’s Budget as he sought to reassure Singaporeans that the Government is mobilising its full resources to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak.



“While dealing with the immediate challenges, I want to assure Singaporeans that we are doing our best, mobilising our full resources across Government and society, to fight the outbreak and to better protect you,” he said.



On Saturday, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said the nation has been put to the test the last few weeks due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the strongest defence is a collective one with everyone playing a part.

He lauded workers fighting the virus on the frontline as well as the initiatives led by the community to show appreciation for them.

Singapore raised its Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (DORSCON) level to Orange last week, prompting additional precautionary measures.



COVID-19 has killed more than 1,660 and infected more than 68,000, most of whom are in mainland China. It has spread to more than 25 countries, including Singapore, Japan and Thailand.

