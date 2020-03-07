Some activities at 7 CCs and 8 RCs suspended over links to SAFRA Jurong COVID-19 cluster: MOH

SINGAPORE: Some activities at seven community clubs and eight residents' committees were suspended on Saturday (Mar 7) over links to COVID-19 patients in the cluster involving a private dinner function at SAFRA Jurong, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).



In its daily update on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore, MOH said that all activities and classes attended by confirmed cases at these venues would be suspended for 14 days. These are mostly singing classes, but include a small number of other activities like line dancing and qigong, said the ministry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All singing classes organised by the People's Association at these venues were also suspended for 14 days.

These are the venues affected:

COMMUNITY CLUBS

Bukit Batok Community Club

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bukit Panjang Community Club

Chua Chu Kang Community Club

Jurong Green Community Club

Keat Hong Community Club

Nanyang Community Club

Zhenghua Community Club

RESIDENTS' COMMITTEES

Ayer Rajah Zone 3 Residents’ Committee

Bukit Panjang Zone 4 Residents’ Committee

Bukit Panjang Zone 6 Residents’ Committee

Bukit Panjang Zone 7 Residents’ Committee

Hong Kah North Zone 4 Residents’ Committee

Nanyang Zone 4 Residents’ Committee

Teck Ghee Zone J Residents’ Committee

Yew Tee Zone 8 Residents’ Committee

Some of those who attended these activities are linked to a private dinner function held at Joy Garden Restaurant in SAFRA Jurong on Feb 15.

Four new cases were included in the cluster on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases linked to the dinner to 21. As of Saturday, there were 138 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Singapore.

According to SAFRA, the individuals had cleared mandatory temperature checks before visiting the restaurant. They did not have fever or exhibit flu symptoms, and did not have recent travel history to mainland China.

Epidemiological investigations and contact tracing of the cluster are ongoing, and further measures may be taken as needed, said MOH.



In a Facebook post, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said a member of his Teck Ghee ward was among the new cases announced on Saturday.

The case "regularly took part in group activities" at the Zone J RC, he said.

"MOH is conducting contact tracing. Identified contacts will be quarantined or put on phone surveillance. MOH needs to talk to all the members of this group in Zone J. So if they approach you, do cooperate with them and share information fully," he added.







Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram