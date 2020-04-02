Changi Foundation donates 650 litres of 'self-disinfecting coating' to town councils

SINGAPORE: Changi Foundation, Changi Airport Group’s (CAG) philanthropic arm, has donated 650 litres of what's been described as a self-disinfecting coating to all 16 town councils in Singapore.

In a media release on Thursday (Apr 2), Changi Foundation said that the coating, named sdst, safeguards against viruses, bacteria and fungi.



The coating which has been applied on frequently-touched surfaces in Changi Airport, is eco-friendly, safe on human skin, and stays effective for three months without the need for reapplication during this period, said Changi Foundation.

CAG said it conducted trials with sdst and found it to be effective in providing longer-lasting protection on frequently touched surfaces.

To ensure proper application of the self-disinfecting coating, CAG conducted training for all conservancy staff. (Photo: Changi Foundation)

“We have stepped up efforts to clean and disinfect our blocks so as to reduce bacteria and virus transmission in view of [the] COVID-19 situation," said Dr Teo Ho Pin, coordinating chairman of PAP Town Councils.

"The use of this new protective self-disinfecting coating on our lift buttons will further reduce bacteria and virus transmission."

However, Dr Teo said that hard objects may scrape the coating off, and sought cooperation from members of the public to not to press the buttons with pointed objects, such as keys.

Over the past two weeks, Singapore’s town councils have deployed teams to coat every single lift button inside lifts and at lift lobbies with sdst. This is on top of an increased frequency of cleaning and disinfecting.

CAG also arranged for cleaning supervisors from each town council to be trained in the correct application of the coating.

The sdst self-disinfecting coating will supplement existing cleaning efforts by the town councils. (Photo: Changi Foundation)

In February 2020, CAG coated frequently-touched surfaces such as lift buttons, door handles, touch screens and trolley handles in Changi Airport with sdst.

The donation by the Changi Foundation follows Temasek Foundation's distribution of 500ml of hand sanitiser to every Singapore household.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram