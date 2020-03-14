12 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, 8 discharged: MOH

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health announced 12 new COVID-19 cases - with nine imported ones - on Saturday (Mar 14), bringing the country's total to 212.



The new cases in Singapore also include one case linked to the SAFRA Jurong cluster, one linked to a previous case and one patient with no links.

A total of eight people have recovered and been discharged from hospital. In all, 105 have fully recovered from the infection, MOH said.



Of the 107 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving, MOH said, adding 14 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

NEW CASES

CASE 201



Case 201 is a 52-year-old female Singapore citizen, linked to the largest cluster in Singapore to date - the SAFRA Jurong cluster.

She has no recent travel history to affected countries and region. She is currently warded in an isolation room at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH). She is linked to the cluster involving the private dinner function at SAFRA Jurong.



She first reported symptoms on Mar 5 and was confirmed to have the virus on Friday afternoon.

Prior to hospital admission, she mostly stayed at her home at Teck Whye Lane.



CASE 202



Case 202 is an imported case involving a 44-year-old Singaporean man who had been in Malaysia from Feb 28 to Mar 3. He said he first showed symptoms on Mar 3 and tested positive for the virus on Friday afternoon.

He had attended a mass religious gathering at a mosque in Malaysia, and the Malaysian authorities had subsequently reported several confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to the event.



Before he was hospitalised, the man visited Masjid Al-Mawaddah, Masjid Jamae and Masjid Al-Istiqamah.

He is currently warded in an isolation room at Sengkang General Hospital (SKH).



CASE 203



Case 203 is likely to be an imported case involving a 36-year-old Singaporean woman who had been in Indonesia from Mar 6 to Mar 8. She first reported symptoms on Mar 11 shortly after her return. She was confirmed to have the virus on Friday afternoon.

She is currently warded in an isolation room at Changi General Hospital (CGH). Before she was hospitalised, she stayed at Pasir Ris Street 51.



CASE 204



Case 204 is an imported case involving a 32-year-old American man who is a Singapore work pass holder, and had been in Japan from Feb 29 to Mar 8. He is currently warded in an isolation room at Singapore General Hospital (SGH).



He lives in the Tanjong Pagar Road area and first reported symptoms on Mar 11 and sought treatment the next day. He was confirmed to have the virus on Friday afternoon.

CASE 205



Case 205 is an imported case involving a 30-year-old Filipino woman who is a Singapore long term visit pass holder, and had been in the Philippines from Feb 27 to Mar 6.

She was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Saturday morning, and is currently warded in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).



CASE 206



Case 206 is an imported case involving a 33-year-old woman from the New Zealand who is a long term visit pass holder in Singapore.

She had been to the United States from Feb 28 to Mar 13, and tested positive for the virus on Mar 14.



CASE 207



Case 207 is an imported case involving a 40-year-old Singaporean woman who had been in the United Kingdom from Mar 6 to Mar 11. She was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Saturday morning and is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.



CASE 208



Case 208 is a 26-year-old Singaporean woman who has no recent travel history to affected countries and regions. She was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Saturday morning, and is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.



CASE 209



Case 209 is an imported case involving a 32-year-old Singaporean woman who had been in the United States from Mar 2 to Mar 7 She was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Saturday morning, and is currently warded in an isolation room at SGH.



CASE 210



Case 210 is an imported case involving a 56-year-old German man who is a Singapore long term visit pass holder. He travelled to Germany from Feb 27 to Mar 3, and again from Mar 11 to Mar 12, and Switzerland from Mar 3 to Mar 10.

He was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Saturday morning and is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.



CASE 211



Case 211 is a 35-year-old female Filipino national who is a long term visit pass holder in Singapore. She was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Saturday morning, and is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID. She is linked to Case 142, a 26-year-old Singaporean man who is a family member of two patients from the SAFRA Jurong cluster.



CASE 212

Case 212 is an imported case involving a 64-year-old Indonesian man. He was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Saturday morning, and is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.



As of Saturday, 12pm, MOH has identified 5,244 close contacts who have been quarantined. Of these, 1,712 are currently quarantined, and 3,532 have completed their quarantine.



MORE MEASURES IN SINGAPORE, SHARES TAKE HIT

As the the coronavirus situation develops in Singapore and abroad, authorities here have adopted more precautionary measures and wider travel restrictions.

On Friday, MOH announced Singapore will block entry or transit for visitors with travel history to Italy, France, Spain and Germany within the last 14 days, amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in Europe.

The new border restrictions, which take effect on Sunday at 11.59pm, come after an increase in imported cases in Singapore, particularly of those with travel history to European countries.



The authorities also called for all ticketed cultural, sports and entertainment events with 250 participants or more to be deferred or cancelled.



Singapore shares took a hit, dropping to a new 10-year low on Friday as fears over the pandemic deepened.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) fell as much as 6.3 per cent to 2,510.88 during intra-day trading, Bloomberg data showed.

