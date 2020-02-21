10 more COVID-19 patients discharged, 1 new confirmed case: MOH

SINGAPORE: Ten more COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital on Friday (Feb 21), including a DBS employee and several people linked to the Grace Assembly of God church cluster, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a daily update.

Singapore reported one more confirmed case of COVID-19 , bringing the number of cases in the country to 86.

Forty-seven people have now fully recovered from the virus, while 39 remain in hospital, with five in critical condition.

The latest confirmed case is a 24-year-old Singapore Institute of Technology student from Singapore.

He has no recent travel history to China and is linked to Case 82, a 57-year-old Singaporean woman. He lives at Bukit Batok East Avenue 5.

The man reported onset of symptoms on Feb 14 and sought treatment at two general practitioner clinics on Feb 16 and 18. He then sought treatment at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital on Feb 19 and was immediately isolated.

The next day, he was confirmed to have COVID-19.

He has not been to school since the onset of symptoms.

DBS EMPLOYEE AMONG THOSE DISCHARGED

Among those discharged on Friday is a 62-year-old Singaporean man who works at DBS (Case 50), as well as a 37-year-old man from Wuhan (Case 3) who is the son of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Singapore.

Case 84, a 35-year-old Singaporean woman linked to the cluster at Grace Assembly of God, was discharged on Friday as well - just two days after she was confirmed to have the disease.

The ten cases discharged on Friday are: Cases 3, 23, 27, 50, 51, 57, 63, 70, 83, 84.

As of noon on Feb 21, MOH has identified 2,696 close contacts who have been quarantined. Of these, 1,122 are currently quarantined, and 1,574 have completed their quarantine.

UPDATE ON PREVIOUS PATIENT

MOH also released more information on Friday about the previous day's confirmed case.

Case 85, a 36-year-old man from China and a Singapore work pass holder, is currently warded in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

He reported onset of symptoms on Feb 14 and sought treatment at a general practitioner clinic that day and also on Feb 16 and Feb 19. He also sought treatment at Yishun Polyclinic on Feb 19.

He was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital in an ambulance on the same day.

He was confirmed to have the disease on Feb 20.

Before being admitted to hospital, he had mostly stayed at his rental apartment at Woodlands Avenue 6, except when he went to seek medical treatment, said MOH.

The Bangladesh High Commission confirmed with CNA on Thursday that a 39-year-old Bangladeshi infected with the virus in Singapore is in a very critical state.

The patient, Singapore's 42nd case, has been in the intensive care unit for 14 days as of Thursday, the High Commission said.

The Bangladeshi national is one of five cases linked to a construction site at Seletar Aerospace Heights.

Originating in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, COVID-19 has killed more than 2,200 people and infected more than 75,000, mostly in mainland China.

It has spread to more than 25 countries, including Singapore, Japan and Thailand.

Outside mainland China, 13 people have died from the disease. These include passengers who were on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, and residents in Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, France, the Philippines and Iran.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said it was "very impressed" with Singapore's response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Singapore on Feb 7 raised the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (DORSCON) to Orange, prompting additional precautionary measures.

The country has also set aside S$800 million in Budget 2020 to support frontline agencies in their efforts to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, with the bulk allocated to the Ministry of Health.

The newly announced measures to help firms, workers and households are appropriate for now but the Government is prepared to do more if the situation warrants it, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

