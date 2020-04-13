Singapore reports record 386 new COVID-19 cases and another death

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 386 new COVID-19 cases on Monday (Apr 13), taking the national total to 2,918.

A 65 year-old male Singapore citizen also died from complications due to COVID-19 infection on Monday afternoon, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.



He was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Apr 9. Khoo Teck Puat Hospital has reached out to his family and is extending assistance to them, MOH added.



This brings Singapore's COVID-19 death toll to nine.



Four new clusters were also reported, including one at ABC Hostel at Jalan Kubor and another two dormitories.​​​​​​​

Of the new cases, 280 are linked to existing clusters, with the vast majority of them being Work Permit holders in dormitories. Twelve are linked to earlier cases, of which seven are Singapore citizens or permanent residents and five are Work Permit holders.

A total of 94 have no links to earlier cases, pending contact tracing. Of this, 21 are Singapore citizens or permanent residents, five are S Pass holders, 64 are Work Permit holders, and the rest are Long Term Pass holders.

There were no imported cases on Monday.

A total of 26 cases have been discharged and 586 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, MOH said.

Of the 1,158 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving. 29 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit. 1,165 cases who are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities, MOH said in its update.



On Sunday, MOH gave an overview of the trend in daily COVID-19 cases based on different transmission types.

The number of imported cases rose around mid-March due to a large number of returnees, but has since come down to zero. The number of cases in the community increased following a wave of new imported cases, but has seen some moderation in recent days in light of safe distancing measures put in place earlier.

However, the number of work permit and dormitory-related cases has increased sharply and this is likely to go up, especially as authorities undertake "more aggressive testing" in dormitories, said MOH.

Several dormitories have been declared as isolation areas, after the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.



Singapore has put in place strict safe distancing measures during what it calls a circuit breaker period that lasts for a month until May 4. Fines have been issued to members of the public for flouting these measures.



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had on Friday appealed to older Singaporeans to stay at home for their own safety during the "circuit breaker" period.



