Chinese sailor with COVID-19 returns home from Singapore after recovery, ship resumes normal operations: MPA

SINGAPORE: A Chinese sailor who had been infected with COVID-19 has made a full recovery and returned home, said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) on Monday (Feb 24).

The remaining crew members aboard the cargo ship he was working on have also served their quarantine and had no symptoms throughout, MPA said in a press release.

The 56-year-old Chinese sailor had on Jan 29 become the 10th patient in Singapore to be confirmed to have the coronavirus.



He was given medical treatment, the rest of the crew were quarantined for 14 days, and the ship was cleaned and disinfected as part of arrangements made by MPA, the National Environment Agency's Port Health and the Ministry of Health.



On Feb 12, Port Health granted the ship free pratique, which certified it to be free from contagious disease, after it had met all the health requirements, said MPA.

The ship has left Singapore after taking stores, supplies and spares, it added.

SCREENED AT MARINA SOUTH PIER



The infected man had arrived in Singapore from Wuhan on Jan 20. He was asymptomatic on his flight to Singapore, but developed symptoms on Jan 21.

He was admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on Jan 28 after a health screening station at Marina South Pier identified him as a suspect case. He tested positive for the coronavirus the next day.

He was discharged from the hospital on Feb 9, said MOH, 11 days after testing positive for the virus.



"The Port of Singapore has taken necessary measures against COVID-19. Cargo and passenger operations remain unaffected with port operations carrying on as normal," MPA said.

"MPA reminds the shipping community to continue to stay vigilant and take the necessary precautionary measures. MPA will monitor the evolving situation and work closely with our partner agencies and the industry."

