SAFRA Punggol gym disinfected, closed after COVID-19 patient used facility

SINGAPORE: The SAFRA Punggol gym has closed for "thorough cleaning and disinfection" after a COVID-19 patient used the facility, SAFRA said on Monday (Mar 9).



In response to queries from CNA, SAFRA said that the individual, who has been identified as case 138, visited the EnergyOne gym at SAFRA Punggol last Friday from 7.36pm to 9.32pm.

"The affected individual was allowed entry into SAFRA Punggol as he did not trigger any of the risk factors related to COVID-19 infection – he had cleared mandatory temperature checks, declared that he did not have any travel history to designated countries and was not in close contact with any confirmed cases in the past 14 days," SAFRA said in a media release.

Case 138 is a 26-year-old Singaporean who is a close contact of case 66 and family member of cases 83 and 91. He is linked to the cluster at The Life Church and Missions.

As he had been identified as a close contact of previous confirmed cases, he was quarantined from Feb 15 to last Friday. After his quarantine ended, he had visited SAFRA Punggol, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Sunday.

"Subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on Mar 6 afternoon," MOH added.

He is currently warded in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.



CLEANSED AND DISINFECTED

SAFRA said it was informed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday that case 138 had visited the gym.

"As a precautionary measure, all visitors and employees at EnergyOne gym at SAFRA Punggol were evacuated on receipt of the notice from MOH," the media release said.

"The gym along with all other possible areas visited by the affected individual were cleansed and disinfected based on National Environment Agency guidelines."



In addition, all employees who were on duty and who might have been in contact with the patient have been asked to stay at home for 14 days to monitor their health, SAFRA said.

"The EnergyOne gym at SAFRA Punggol will remain closed (until) further notice. SAFRA will continue to monitor the situation closely and take further appropriate actions, where necessary," added SAFRA.



Since the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (DORSCON) alert level was raised to orange, SAFRA has stepped up precautionary measures, it said.

These include mandatory temperature taking and declaration of travel history, health and contact details for contact tracing by all visitors to SAFRA clubs, and activities with strict entry requirements.

In addition, all employees are also required to take their temperature twice daily and seek medical attention and stay home if they have any flu-like symptoms or are unwell, said SAFRA.

The cleaning of frequently touched surfaces has been increased to once hourly, and the frequency of cleaning at common areas has tripled. Hand sanitisers are also provided.

Singapore on Sunday confirmed another 12 cases of COVID-19, including nine new patients linked to the SAFRA Jurong cluster.

The cluster, which involved a private dinner function held at the Joy Garden restaurant at SAFRA Jurong on Feb 15, now has a total of 30 cases, said MOH.



