SMU exchange student from Spain has COVID-19, three flatmates on home quarantine

SINGAPORE: A exchange student from Spain with the Singapore Management University (SMU) was confirmed to have COVID-19, the university said in a statement on Monday (Mar 16).

“We have been informed that one of our exchange students from Spain has been diagnosed with COVID-19 on 14 March 2020. He reported onset of symptoms on 13 March 2020,” said an SMU spokesperson in response to CNA queries.

The student, or Case 217 identified by the Ministry of Health (MOH), last visited the SMU campus on Mar 6, and was overseas between Mar 8 and 14, said the spokesperson.

After arriving at Changi Airport on the morning of Mar 14, he underwent a swab test and isolated himself in his flat while waiting for his results, as advised by the authorities, she added.

He was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) after receiving his test results, and is currently in stable condition, said the SMU spokesperson.

“We hope that he will make a full recovery soon and in the meantime, we will extend any assistance and support that he might require.”

In an email to students on Monday morning, the university said its Office of Safety and Security and its International Office have established the interactions that the student had when he returned to Singapore - he had only interacted briefly with his three flatmates, of whom two are also exchange students at SMU.

“His flatmates are currently on home quarantine, and will be provided with the necessary assistance during this period,” said the email signed by the SMU Crisis Executive Group.

According to MOH, Case 217 is an imported case involving a 22-year-old Spanish national who is a Singapore long-term pass holder. He had been in Spain from Mar 9 to Mar 13, and lives in the Mount Sophia area.



