As it happens: DPM Heng Swee Keat delivers statement on COVID-19 stimulus package

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat is delivering a ministerial statement on Thursday afternoon (Mar 26) on the Government’s additional support measures for businesses and households in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This second stimulus package, which Mr Heng called a "supplementary budget", comes after a slew of new measures and enhancements to existing schemes costing S$4 billion aimed at stabilising Singapore's economy amid the uncertainties caused by COVID-19.

Advertisement

Advertisement



