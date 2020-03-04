COVID-19: Visitors from Singapore to Thailand do not need to self-quarantine, says tourism authority

SINGAPORE: Visitors from Singapore to Thailand will not have to quarantine themselves amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Tourism Authority of Thailand confirmed on Wednesday (Mar 4).

This comes after the Thailand's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday afternoon that Singapore was among nine places listed as "high-risk", and that visitors from Singapore will have to quarantine themselves for two weeks upon arrival.

That announcement was withdrawn on Tuesday evening, leading to confusion among tourists.

At about 4.20pm on Wednesday, the Singapore branch of the Tourism Authority of Thailand posted on Facebook about the situation.

The post read: "To date, we have not received any official government announcement on the quarantine/restriction for visitors from Singapore travelling to Thailand."

More stringent health monitoring measures to contain the COVID-19 spread are in place at all entry checkpoints into Thailand, the post added.

"We sincerely apologise for not being able to answer all of your calls and emails to us yesterday and today due to the high volume of requests. We hope that this notice will help you understand the current situation better," it added.

As of Wednesday morning, Thailand has reported 43 cases of COVID-19.



Last Wednesday, Thailand's health ministry advised its citizens to avoid unnecessary trips to nine countries and territories affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

These include China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Italy, Macau, Taiwan and Iran.

On Monday, the Tourism Authority of Thailand warned that the number of foreign tourists to Thailand may fall by 6 million to 33.8 million, the lowest in four years, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

That was downgraded from last month's forecast for 35 million visitors this year, down 12 per cent from last year's record 39.8 million.



