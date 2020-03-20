All events, gatherings with 250 participants or more must be suspended to reduce further COVID-19 spread: MOH

SINGAPORE: All events and gatherings with 250 or more participants attending at any one time must be suspended to reduce the risk of further local transmission of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Friday (Mar 20).

This is an expansion of the previous requirement for ticketed cultural, sports and entertainment events to be limited to fewer than 250 participants, said MOH in a press release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The requirement goes into effect immediately until Jun 30.



Singapore on Friday evening reported 40 new COVID-19 cases, including 30 which were imported. This brings the total tally of infections in the country to 385.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"For events and gatherings with fewer than 250 participants, organisers and event venue operators are required to implement the necessary precautionary measures to ensure separation of at least a metre between participants," said MOH.

These measures include spaced seating at events and reduced mingling of participants such as during meal times.

Events and gatherings must also comply with the existing guidance, which includes:

Improving ventilation and advising participants to reduce contact with others;

Putting in place temperature and health screening measures, and turning away people who are unwell, and

Putting in place measures to facilitate contact tracing if needed, such as obtaining contact details of participants.

The stricter safe distancing measures aim to limit close contact and large gatherings of people in close proximity over a prolonged duration, said MOH.

This comes after the authorities studied the pattern of transmission among locally transmitted cases and found that many were infected during events and social gatherings, as well as interactions between colleagues at workplaces.

SEPARATION OF AT LEAST 1M BETWEEN PEOPLE IN PUBLIC VENUES

MOH said that operators of venues that are accessible to the public are also required to implement the necessary precautionary measures to ensure separation of at least 1m between people.

For example, queues outside restaurants or retail stores should be kept fast-moving, said MOH. This could be done by making sure all checkout counters are open and by encouraging self-checkout to minimise contact with employees.



Queues could also be demarcated to ensure customers line up at least 1m from each other, said MOH.

Food and beverage venues should also maintain a distance of at least 1m between tables and between seats. If seats are fixed - such as in hawker centres - alternate seats should be marked out.

MOH added that individuals and family members who wish to sit together should continue to do so, but there should be a safe distance maintained between different groups.

Lastly, entertainment venues such as cinemas, theatres, theme parks, casinos, museum and galleries should adopt measures appropriate to their venue to ensure the 1m separation.

This could include reducing operating capacity to provide more spacing, installing floor markers at queuing areas and adopting chequerboard or alternate seating.

MOH said that members of the public are strongly advised to comply with the safe distancing measures put in place by the operators.

EMPLOYERS SHOULD FACILITATE TELECOMMUTING FOR EMPLOYEES

In the media release, MOH said that employers are also strongly advised to put in place measures to reduce "close physical interactions amongst employees".

All employers should facilitate telecommuting for their employees to work from home, said MOH.

"Tele-conferencing should also be used in place of physical meetings wherever possible."

For those who have job roles or functions where telecommuting is not feasible, employers should take the following precautions:



STAGGERED WORKING HOURS

Employers should implement staggered working hours - for both reporting and ending times - with minimally three one-hourly blocks, and no more than 50 per cent of total employees reporting to work within each one-hour block.

Where possible, reporting and ending times should not coincide with peak-hour travel, said MOH, especially if employees require the use of public transport.

REDUCE DURATION, PROXIMITY OF PHYSICAL INTERACTIONS

Employers should provide for physical spacing of at least 1m apart between work stations, said MOH.

If there is a need for physical meetings, the number of people should be limited and the duration shortened, it added.

Seats in meeting rooms should also be spaced at least 1m apart.

DEFER NON-CRITICAL EVENTS, SCALE DOWN CRITICAL WORK EVENTS

MOH added that employers must limit critical work events that cannot be deferred to no more than 250 participants at any point in time.

Separation of at least 1m between participants should also be ensured, including during meals and mingling during the event.

The requirements and advisories for events, gatherings, workplaces and public venues will be subject to further review based on the global and local situation of COVID-19, said MOH.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram