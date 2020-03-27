COVID-19: FairPrice expands purchase limits to include cooking oil, canned products; further caps on sales of toilet paper, poultry

SINGAPORE: Supermarket chain NTUC FairPrice expanded its purchase limits to include cooking oil and canned products, while making changes to previous restrictions on items like paper products and poultry.

In a Facebook post on Friday (Mar 27), FairPrice said this was in response to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and a “precautionary measure to discourage resellers and ensure as many customers have access to daily essential items”.

Shoppers are now limited to 5L of cooking oil and six canned goods, including meat, fish or vegetables.

The supermarket increased its limits on paper products like toilet paper, facial tissues and kitchen towels - from four units per customer to two packs.

Previously, customers could purchase up to S$30 worth of fresh poultry. Now, all fresh, frozen and processed poultry are capped at S$30 per customer.

Those looking to purchase rice are now limited to 10kg of the product whereas the previous limit allowed for each person to buy up to two bags.



There were no changes to the purchase limits placed on instant noodles, pasta, vegetables and eggs.

Shoppers can still buy two units of instant noodles or pasta, S$30 of vegetables, and three packs of 10 eggs or a tray of 30 eggs each.

Amid the purchase limits, FairPrice assured customers that the stock of daily essentials would not be affected.

“Please be assured that stocks of daily essentials remain sufficient. We will continue working to replenish our stocks while taking the necessary measures to safeguard the community we serve,” it said.



On Wednesday, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong assured the public there was no need to stockpile food and other essential supplies, even though the country had tightened its measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“In fact we have been planning for potential disruption of supplies, be it food or medical supplies, over many years through stockpiling, local production and diversification of our overseas sources,” he said, delivering a ministerial statement in Parliament.



