FairPrice introduces 'store on wheels' to bring groceries closer to residents during COVID-19 circuit breaker

SINGAPORE: Singapore's largest supermarket chain will roll out an initiative called FairPrice on Wheels, to allow residents in selected areas to buy groceries without venturing too far from home during the extended COVID-19 "circuit-breaker" period.

From Thursday (Apr 23), a FairPrice van will stop by five locations - at Commonwealth Link, Telok Blangah Crescent, Telok Blangah Rise, Kampong Glam Community Club and Jalan Kukoh - from 9am to 2pm daily.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It will be stocked with essential items such as rice, milk, cooking oil, bread, fruit, vegetables and toiletries.

Only cash payments will be accepted, and the usual purchase limits apply.

According to FairPrice on its website, the locations were selected based on several criteria, including the number of seniors living in the area and the walking distance to the nearest supermarket.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"This initiative will last as long as there is sizeable consumer demand for the service," FairPrice said, adding that it would expand the service to cover more locations if required.​​​​​​​



FairPrice is also trying out another new initiative that allows customers to pre-order groceries via WhatsApp, then pick them up at FairPrice Xpress stores at Esso petrol stations.

This is for residents who live near the petrol stations at East Coast, Upper Changi, Lorong Chuan, Jurong East and Yishun Avenue 9, said FairPrice Group CEO Seah Kian Peng in a Facebook post.

"Consider this option and let us have your feedback," he added.



The supermarket chain has been trying to cope with a surge in online orders, as people were urged to stay home as much as possible to help stem the spread of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday that the circuit breaker period will be extended by four weeks until Jun 1. Tighter measures, such as closing more workplaces and imposing entry restrictions at popular markets, were also announced.

Singapore reported 1,016 new cases of COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, the vast majority of which are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

The national total now stands at 10,141.



Standalone shops that sell only beverages, packaged snacks, confectioneries or desserts will have to close. Hairdressers and barbers will also have to shut.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram