COVID-19: Foreign worker dormitory Kranji Lodge 1 declared isolation area

SINGAPORE: Kranji Lodge 1, a foreign worker dormitory, was gazetted as an isolation area to prevent "the spread or possible outbreak" of COVID-19, according to a notice by the Ministry of Health (MOH) in the Government Gazette on Friday (Apr 17).

The notice comes into effect on Saturday.

Kranji Lodge 1 is the 13th such location to be gazetted as an isolation area, following similar actions taken at Tuas View Dormitory, Shaw Lodge Dormitory and North Coast Lodge, among others.

On Friday, Kranji Lodge, on 12 Kranji Road, reported 18 additional COVID-19 cases bringing its total to date to 41 confirmed cases.



A large proportion of Singapore's COVID-19 cases can be traced back to foreign worker dormitories, which have seen a surge in confirmed cases recently.

On Friday, Singapore reported 623 new cases of COVID-19, of which 558 were from foreign worker dormitories.



Three out of four new clusters identified by MOH were foreign worker dormitories: Tuas South Dormitory, Avery Lodge Dormitory and Jurong Penjuru Dormitory.



