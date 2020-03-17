All Singapore households to receive 500ml of free hand sanitiser: Temasek Foundation

SINGAPORE: Every Singapore household will receive 500ml of free zero-alcohol hand sanitiser, announced Temasek Foundation on Tuesday (Mar 17), following Singapore's biggest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases on Monday.



The sanitiser can be collected from any community club from Mar 23 to Mar 29 or any one of CapitaLand's 16 participating malls from Mar 23 to Apr 5. To avoid overcrowding, a specific collection date will be provided to every household via pamphlets that will be distributed in the coming days. Residents must bring the pamphlet to collect their free hand sanitiser.

The participating malls are: Bedok Mall, Bugis Junction, Bugis +, Bukit Panjang Plaza, Clarke Quay, Funan, IMM, JCube, Junction 8, Lot One Shoppers Mall, Plaza Singapura, Raffles City Singapore, SingPost Centre, Tampines Mall, Star Vista and Westgate.



“We hope this sanitiser will come in handy for all Singapore residents, for everyone to pick up the habit of washing or sanitising our hands regularly,” said Temasek chairman Lim Boon Heng.

This is part of a Stay Prepared initiative by the Temasek Emergency Preparedness Fund, managed by Temasek Foundation, to support Singaporeans amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Stay Prepared helps ready Singaporeans for emergencies like major accidents, natural disasters, pandemics, severe haze or terrorist attacks.



On the day of collection, residents should prepare a clean, recycled bottle - or smaller bottles adding up to 500ml - to fill with the sanitiser in order to reduce waste, said Temasek Foundation.

The sanitiser is a water-based zero-alcohol solution that is not flammable, toxic or corrosive. It also does not stain clothes or irritate the skin, said the foundation.

“This is part of a radical and comprehensive battle plan to enable our community to overcome COVID-19,” said Temasek Foundation Cares chairman Richard Magnus.



The initiative is conducted in partnership with the People’s Association, CapitaLand, SG Cares, Singapore Post, SP Group and other local partners.



On Monday, the Ministry of Health reported 17 new cases of COVID-19, bringing Singapore’s total number of cases of 243. It was Singapore’s largest single-day increase, and came just one day after a daily increase of 14 was reported.

