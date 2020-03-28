IMDA debunks WhatsApp audio recording claiming COVID-19 can be spread through mail

SINGAPORE: The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) on Saturday (Mar 28) debunked an audio recording being circulated on WhatsApp claiming that COVID-19 can be spread through the mail.

In a statement, an IMDA spokesperson said the recording was attributed to a Malaysian infectious diseases specialist, but that this was not true.

"The Malaysian infectious disease specialist has since clarified that he did not make the recording. Relevant Malaysian authorities have similarly debunked the claims," the spokesperson said.

IMDA also cited Singapore infectious diseases specialist, Dr Leong Hoe Nam, of Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, who said: "Once the virus is exposed to the hot humid environment of Singapore, it will begin to rapidly break down.

"Even if someone deliberately sabotages the mail, the virus will never survive to reach your mailbox. The time it takes to post and for it to leave the sorting machine will kill it.

"Even if your mail is sealed with a kiss, the virus will die by the time it reaches your mailbox. Nonetheless, it is a good habit to wash your hands after handling any mail."

IMDA advised members of the public to rely on official channels such as the Ministry of Health website and Gov.sg WhatsApp to get accurate information about COVID-19.

