In pictures: Last weekend before enhanced safe-distancing measures kick in

SINGAPORE: This being the last weekend before much of Singapore grinds to a halt on Apr 7 - when more "circuit breakers" kick in to contain the spread of COVID-19 - shoppers were out in force and many thronged eateries before dining out is forbidden.



On Saturday, snaking queues were spotted at some malls, with many people rushing last-minute buys, presumably for work-from-home arrangements. Groups were also seen crowding popular food haunts such as Holland Village and Newton Food Centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Come Tuesday, under sweeping safe-distancing measures announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, most workplaces will close. Retail outlets, save those providing essential services, must shutter for a month. F&B outlets can stay open but can only offer takeaway or delivery services.

The ministerial task force to tackle the pandemic has repeatedly urged Singaporeans to go out only when necessary and advised that if they do have to go out, to return home as soon as possible. They will still be allowed to go out and exercise. Here's a handy tool to check how crowded a park is: safedistparks.nparks.gov.sg/

People taking in the sights and jogging at Merlion Park near Marina Bay Sands, Apr 4, 2020. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

A quieter-than-normal Marina Bay Sands shopping mall on Apr 4, 2020. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Advertisement

Advertisement

A restaurant in Marina Bay Sands with diners sitting at least 1 metre apart from each other in accordance with safe-distancing rules on Apr 4, 2020. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Cyclists and tourists along The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, Apr 4, 2020. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

People strolling along Haji Lane on Apr 4, 2020. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Haji Lane which is often crowded on weekends, saw lighter-than-usual traffic on Apr 4, 2020. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

A line outside a Singapore Pools outlet in Bencoolen on Apr 4, 2020. Singapore Pools says it will shut its outlets and suspend all 4D and Toto lottery draws from Apr 7 till further notice to comply with ramped up measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Waterloo street remained busy on Apr 4, 2020. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

A crowded Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf outlet in Holland Village, Apr 4, 2020. (Photo: Marcus Mark Ramos)

A crowded Newton Food Centre on Saturday afternoon, Apr 4, 2020. (Photo: Marcus Mark Ramos)

A line of people waiting to get their bubble tea fix at Redhill on Apr 4, 2020. (Photo: Marcus Mark Ramos)

People maintaining their distance as they line up to visit a sports store at Holland Village on Apr 4, 2020. (Photo: Marcus Mark Ramos)