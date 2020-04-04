In pictures: Last weekend before enhanced safe-distancing measures kick in

SINGAPORE: This being the last weekend before much of Singapore grinds to a halt on Apr 7 - when more "circuit breakers" kick in to contain the spread of COVID-19 - shoppers were out in force and many thronged eateries before dining out is forbidden.
On Saturday, snaking queues were spotted at some malls, with many people rushing last-minute buys, presumably for work-from-home arrangements. Groups were also seen crowding popular food haunts such as Holland Village and Newton Food Centre.
The ministerial task force to tackle the pandemic has repeatedly urged Singaporeans to go out only when necessary and advised that if they do have to go out, to return home as soon as possible. They will still be allowed to go out and exercise. Here's a handy tool to check how crowded a park is: safedistparks.nparks.gov.sg/