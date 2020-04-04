Tax filing deadlines extended, counter services by appointment only: IRAS

SINGAPORE: The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) is providing an automatic extension of tax filing deadlines for individuals and businesses as part of its support for taxpayers in light of the COVID-19 situation.

The filing deadlines for income tax for individuals, including sole proprietors and partnerships, will be extended until May 31, said IRAS in a media release on Saturday (Apr 4).

Filing deadlines have also been extended for Goods and Services (GST) returns for the accounting period ending March 2020, estimated chargeable income (ECI) for companies with financial year ending in Jan 2020, as well as for income tax for trusts, clubs and associations.



Taxpayers requiring face-to-face tax filing assistance and other taxpayer counter services must make an appointment two working days in advance before visiting the e-Filing Service Centre and the Taxpayer and Business Service Centre (TBSC) at Revenue House.

This is applicable from Apr 7 to May 4, in line with Singapore’s elevated set of safe distancing measures, IRAS said.

(Table: Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore)

Taxpayers with enquiries are instead encouraged to connect with IRAS digitally via its online live chat, by phone or through email.



Taxpayers may also access the IRAS myTax Portal for several e-services, including viewing the tax amount payable and applying for a GIRO payment plan.

IRAS cautioned taxpayers against scams sent via phone call or WhatsApp asking for personal information in its name.

IRAS said that it will not ask taxpayers to make a payment to a third party’s bank account through WhatsApp or telephone call.

