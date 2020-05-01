Jetstar Asia extends suspension of flights to May 31

SINGAPORE: Jetstar Asia will continue to suspend its flights until May 31, the budget airline said on Friday (May 1).

This is as border restrictions across the region remain in place and the Singapore Government has extended “circuit breaker” measures to Jun 1, it said.

Jetstar services have been suspended since Mar 23.



Limited services to Manila, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur to repatriate citizens and permanent residents or for those with prior written approval for travel resumed from Apr 21 and will continue.

All passengers with existing bookings for travel from May 19 to May 31 will be offered a refund to the full value of their untravelled booking in the form of a travel credit voucher.

The credit voucher can be redeemed up to the value stated on the voucher in one booking only within six months of issue, for travel on Jetstar within 12 months of the booking date. A fare difference, if any, will apply.



International flights have ground to a halt amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as countries put in place lockdowns and travel restrictions to curb the spread of the disease.

Several airlines have grounded most, if not all of their flights, and placed their cabin crew and pilots on leave.

At Changi Airport, passenger traffic plunged nearly 71 per cent in March, while aircraft landings and takeoffs fell by about 50 per cent.

