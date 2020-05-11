Singapore reports 486 new COVID-19 cases, lower number partly due to fewer tests processed at a laboratory: MOH

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 486 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (May 11), taking the national total to 23,822.

The vast majority of the cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily preliminary update.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Two cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

"The lower number of cases today is partly due to fewer tests being processed at a testing laboratory as it is recalibrating its apparatus for one of the test kits," said MOH.



More details of the new cases and further updates will be shared later in the day, the ministry added.







Advertisement

Advertisement







33 "FALSE POSITIVES" IDENTIFIED

MOH announced on Sunday that an "apparatus calibration issue" for one of the test kits at a laboratory resulted in 33 "false positives".

These 33 cases, including a healthcare worker at the Singapore Expo community care facility, previously tested positive for COVID-19.

"Subsequent retesting at the National Public Health Laboratory confirmed that these were negative cases," said MOH, adding that it took immediate action to rectify the situation.



"The laboratory has stopped all tests and is working to resolve the calibration issue," said the ministry.



A total of 425 patients were also discharged on Sunday, the highest number of discharged cases seen in a day in Singapore since the COVID-19 pandemic.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram