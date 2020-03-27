Singapore reports 49 new COVID-19 cases, new cluster at SingPost Centre

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 49 new COVID-19 cases on Friday (Mar 27), bringing the total number of cases in the country to 732.

Of the new cases, 22 are imported and had travelled to Europe, North America and ASEAN, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

Eighteen of the cases are linked to clusters or previous cases, while nine cases are currently unlinked. MOH said that contact tracing is ongoing.

Out of the total number of cases, three of the confirmed cases (Cases 581, 689 and 724) are linked to a new cluster at SingPost Centre at 10 Eunos Road 8, said MOH.



Of the new cases, five are linked to the cluster involving PCF Sparkletots pre-school in Fengshan. The total number of infections arising from the cluster is 25.

Eleven more patients have recovered and were discharged, bringing the total to 183. Two patients died last Saturday.



Of the 432 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving.

Seventeen are in critical condition in the intensive care unit, said MOH.

The ministry added that 115 cases who are clinically well but still tested positive for COVID-19 are being isolated and cared for at Concord International Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital and the Community Isolation Facility at D’Resort NTUC.

PENALTIES IF SAFE DISTANCING RULES, STAY-HOME NOTICES BREACHED

Individuals, event organisers and owners of premises who break rules meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Singapore can face jail terms and fines under new regulations.



Those who breach their stay-home notice will also face similar penalties, said MOH.

Those found guilty of breaching the stay-home notice may be jailed up to six months, or fined up to S$10,000, or both under the new regulations. Those found guilty of breaching the safe distancing rules face similar penalties.



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday said that the economic challenge from the COIVD-19 crisis was very "grave".

This is why it is absolutely crucial "to respond effectively to the immediate challenge, and also to give people confidence that we can cope with this", said Mr Lee in a doorstop interview.

Mr Lee also said that Singapore "was under no illusions that this is the end of the story" as nobody could tell what lies ahead.



