MY World Preschool in Bukit Batok to close temporarily after student contracts COVID-19

SINGAPORE: MY World Preschool in Bukit Batok will close temporarily after one of its students tested positive for COVID-19, the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) said in a media statement on Sunday (Apr 5).



ECDA said it was informed of the case earlier on Sunday. The child's three family members tested positive on Apr 1 and Apr 2, and the child was last in school on Apr 1 before being quarantined.



"As an added precautionary measure, ECDA has directed that the centre be temporarily closed from Apr 6 to Apr 15. This covers the 14-day incubation period as the child was last in the centre on Apr 1," said ECDA.

All pre-schools are set to be closed from Tuesday until May 4 as part of Singapore's "circuit breaker" initiative to curb further spread of the virus. Students, including those in primary and secondary schools as well as institutes of higher learning will practise full home-based learning during this time.



Some schools will provide limited services to parents who work in essential services and do not have alternative care arrangements.

MY World Preschool will begin to offer such services after its temporary closure period on Apr 16.



According to the ECDA statement, staff and children of MY World Preschool who are affected will be placed on leave of absence during the closure period, and the centre will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.



Last month, the MY World Preschool branch in Bukit Merah closed for two weeks after one of its teachers contracted COVID-19.

More than 1,300 people have contracted the novel coronavirus in Singapore and six people have died.

On Sunday, the country saw a record daily spike of 120 new COVID-19 cases, a significant number of which were linked to clusters involving two workers' dormitories.

