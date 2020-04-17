Four employees of Netlink contractor test positive for COVID-19, two visited homes for fibre broadband installation

SINGAPORE: Four employees of a contractor engaged by NetLink Trust have tested positive for COVID-19, said the fibre network operator on Friday (Apr 17).

Two of the workers visited 34 homes for fibre installation work between Apr 1 and Apr 14, said the company in a statement.

The other two workers were not involved in work that required home visits or going to the office.

"None of these workers had been in contact with NetLink staff within the last 14 days," added the operator.

All four tested positive for the coronavirus between Apr 14 and Apr 16.

NetLink added that it was working with the contractor to assist the Ministry of Health (MOH) in contact tracing "to contact all parties that the affected workers may have come into contact with".



"Since end-January 2020, NetLink and its contractors had already implemented precautionary measures in line with MOH and MOM guidelines," said the company.

NetLink said it consulted the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) upon learning of these cases and has temporarily suspended all works that require visits to homes or offices in line with IMDA’s directions.

"We are also reaching out to affected parties with current service orders to inform them of the suspension.

"This temporary suspension will be lifted after a review of the existing precautionary measures and appropriate enhancements are implemented," it added.

"The well-being of the public, our employees and business partners remains our top priority and NetLink will continue to monitor the situation and implement additional precautionary measures where necessary to ensure safety of all during this COVID-19 situation.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused. We seek your understanding in this difficult time."

In a statement on Friday, IMDA said it was working with NetLink to "review their precautionary measures".

"In the meantime, as a further precaution, NetLink has been directed to suspend all service orders for residences and in-office premises until this Sunday."

The authority added that NetLink will reschedule this week’s appointments to the next available date, starting from next week.



