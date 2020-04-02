49 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore; Mustafa Centre among 3 new clusters identified

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 49 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore on Thursday (Apr 2), bringing the national total to 1,049 infections.



Of the confirmed cases, 41 are local cases who have no recent travel history abroad. The remaining eight cases are imported infections who travelled to Europe, North America, ASEAN and other parts of Asia.



Three new clusters have also been identified - Mustafa Centre, a construction site at Maxwell MRT station and Keppel Shipyard.



One more person has been linked to an existing cluster at Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home at 1 Thomson Lane, which now has a total of 12 cases.

Twenty-one more cases have been discharged. In all, 266 have fully recovered and have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation services.

Of the 464 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving.



A total of 23 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit while 315 cases who are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19 are isolated and cared for at Concord International Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Gleneagles Hospital and the Community Isolation Facility at D’Resort NTUC.

Singapore on Thursday reported its fourth death related to COVID-19, a 68-year-old Indonesian national. The patient died from complications due to the disease at 6.43am and had a history of diabetes and hypertension, MOH said.

VISITORS BARRED FROM NURSING HOMES UNTIL END-APRIL

A 102-year-old woman, known as Case 983, is the oldest COVID-19 patient reported in Singapore so far. She is one of the infected residents from the Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home in Thomson Lane.

The cluster at Lee Ah Mooi was announced as Singapore reported on Wednesday its highest daily surge of 74 cases.



Following the announcement of the cluster, MOH and the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) said no visitors will be allowed at all nursing homes in Singapore for the month of April.

Caregivers will be given alternative ways to interact with nursing home residents, such as telephone and video calls, the authorities said.

