182 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, with 135 linked to Jurong Fishery Port cluster

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 182 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Tuesday (Jul 20), with 135 cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster.

This makes it the largest active cluster in Singapore, with 314 cases in all.

Twelve more infections have been traced to the KTV cluster, taking the total number of cases in the cluster to 205.

Among the new cases announced on Tuesday, 156 are linked to previous infections, with 81 already placed on quarantine and 75 detected through surveillance testing.



The remaining 26 infections are not linked to previous cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

The new cases included two seniors above 70 years old who were not vaccinated and are at risk of serious illness, said MOH.



There were also 13 imported infections, who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival. Six cases were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while seven developed the illness during the stay-home notice or isolation period.

In total, Singapore reported 195 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.



This is the highest daily tally since Jul 10 last year when 191 infections were detected.



To stem the spread of the coronavirus, Singapore will return to Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) from Jul 22 until Aug 18.



Dining-in will be suspended during this period and group sizes for social gatherings will go back down to two people.



There will also be a cap of two distinct visitors per household per day.

Similar to the previous period of Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) from May 16 to Jun 13, grandchildren being cared for daily by their grandparents will not count towards the cap on the number of visitors or social gatherings.



The Government will review the measures in two weeks.

As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported a total of 63,440 COVID-19 cases.



