23 more infected with COVID-19 as daily cases in Singapore reach another high

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 23 more cases of COVID-19 infection on Tuesday (Mar 17), bringing Singapore’s total to 266.



This is the highest number of confirmed daily cases reported so far and the first time the number has breached 20. Of the new cases, 17 are imported.

MOH added that five more people have been discharged from hospital. To date, 114 patients have recovered from the disease.

Of the 152 cases still in hospital, most are stable or improving. Fourteen are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.



NEW CASES

CASE 244

Case 244 is an imported case involving a 53-year-old male Singapore Citizen who had been in Germany from Feb 26 to 29, Italy from Feb 29 to Mar 7, and Switzerland from Mar 7 to 14. He is currently warded in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID). He is linked to Case 243.



He reported onset of symptoms on Mar 7. He presented at the emergency department of Gleneagles Hospital on Mar 15, and was referred to NCID on the same day. Subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on Mar 16 afternoon.



Prior to hospital admission, he had gone to work at a home office at River Valley Road. He stays at Alexandra Road.

CASE 245

Case 245 is a 76 year-old male Singaporean Citizen with no recent travel history to affected countries and regions. He is currently warded in an isolation room at Singapore General Hospital (SGH).



He reported onset of symptoms on 12 March, and was conveyed by ambulance to SGH on 15 March. Subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on 16 March afternoon.



Prior to hospital admission, he had gone to work at Marina One West Tower (9 Straits View). He stays at Boon Lay Drive.

CASE 246

Case 246 is an imported case involving a 39 year-old male Canadian national who had been in Japan from 23 February to 7 March. He is currently warded in an isolation room at SGH.



He reported onset of symptoms on 9 March. He presented at the emergency department of SGH on 15 March and subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on 16 March afternoon.



Prior to hospital admission, he had visited Singtel Comcentre (31 Exeter Road). He stays in the Tanjong Pagar area.

CASE 247



Case 247 is an imported case involving a 41 year-old male Singapore Citizen who had been in the United Kingdom from 5 March to 8 March, and again from 10 March to 12 March, and France from 8 March to 10 March. He is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.



He reported onset of symptoms on 16 March, and had presented at NCID on the same day. Subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on 16 March afternoon.



He stays at Tampines Avenue 8.

CASE 248

Case 248 is a 23 year-old female Malaysian national who is a Singapore Work Pass holder, and had been in Malaysia from 12 March to 13 March. She was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on 17 March morning, and is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.

CASE 249

Case 249 is an imported case involving a 42 year-old male Singapore Permanent Resident who had been in the United States from 4 March to 16 March. He was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on 17 March morning, and is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.

CASE 250

Case 250 is an imported case involving a 28 year-old male British national who is a Singapore Work Pass holder, and had been in the United Kingdom and Austria from 29 February to 14 March. He was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on 17 March morning, and is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.

CASE 251

Case 251 is a 59 year-old female Singapore Citizen with no recent travel history to affected countries and regions. She was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on 17 March morning, and is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID. She is a family member of Case 186.

CASE 252

Case 252 is a 66 year-old male Singapore Citizen, who had been in Malaysia from 25 February to 29 February. He was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on 17 March morning, and is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.

CASE 253



Case 253 is an imported case involving a 24 year-old male Singapore Citizen who had been in Spain from 12 February to 16 March. He was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on 17 March morning, and is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.

CASE 254



Case 254 is an imported case involving a 43 year-old female Singapore Permanent Resident who had been in France from 22 February to 13 March. She was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on 17 March morning, and is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.

CASE 255

Case 255 is an imported case involving a 44 year-old male Swedish national, who is a Singapore Work Pass holder, and had been in Norway, Denmark and Sweden from 1 March to 9 March. He was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on 17 March morning, and is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.

CASE 256

Case 256 is a 32 year-old female Filipino national who is a Singapore Work Pass holder, and has no recent travel history to affected countries and regions. She was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on 17 March morning, and is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID. She is linked to Case 205.

CASE 257

Case 257 is a 19 year-old male French national, who is a Singapore Long Term Pass holder, and had been in the United Kingdom from 16 October 2019 to 14 March 2020. He was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on 17 March morning, and is currently warded in an isolation room at the National University Hospital (NUH).

CASE 258

Case 258 is an imported case involving a 47 year-old male Indian national who had been in Europe from 9 February to 15 March. He was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on 17 March morning, and is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.

CASE 259

Case 259 is an imported case involving a 30 year-old female Singapore Citizen, who had been in the Philippines from 7 March to 9 March. She was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on 17 March morning, and is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.

CASE 260

Case 260 is a 48 year-old female Singapore Permanent Resident who has no recent travel history to affected countries and regions. She was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on 17 March morning, and is currently warded in an isolation room at Farrer Park Hospital.

CASE 261

Case 261 is an imported case involving a 30 year-old male American national who is a Singapore Work Pass holder, and had been in the United States from 23 February to 9 March, and France from 9 March to 15 March. He was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on 17 March morning, and is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.

CASE 262

Case 262 is an imported case involving a 20 year-old female Indonesian national, who had been in the United Kingdom from late January to 16 March. She was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on 17 March morning, and is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.

CASE 263

Case 263 is an imported case involving a 52 year-old female Singapore Citizen who was in Spain from 6 March to 8 March and again from 9 March to 14 March, and Portugal from 8 March to 9 March. She was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on 17 March morning, and is currently warded is an isolation room at NCID. She is linked to Case 266.

CASE 264

Case 264 is an imported case involving a 41 year-old female Indonesian national who arrived in Singapore on 16 March. She was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on 17 March morning, and is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.

CASE 265

Case 265 is an imported case involving a 25 year-old female Singapore Citizen who had been in the United Kingdom from 6 March to 14 March. She was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on 17 March morning, and is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.

CASE 266

Case 266 is an imported case involving a 63 year-old male Singapore Citizen who had been in Spain from 6 March to 8 March and again from 9 March to 14 March, and Portugal from 8 March to 9 March. He was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on 17 March morning, and is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID. He is linked to case 263.

GOVERNMENT GIVES ASSURANCE ON FOOD SUPPLY AFTER MALAYSIA MOVEMENT RESTRICTION

Following an announcement that Malaysia will be imposing travel restrictions on Monday night, the country's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has assured Singapore that the flow of goods and cargo between the two countries will continue, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday.



Mr Muhyiddin had said on Monday that all Malaysians will be prohibited from leaving the country from Mar 18 to Mar 31. Those who return from overseas will also have to go through health checks and go on a 14-day self-quarantine.



Mr Lee said in a Facebook post that he has discussed the situation with Mr Muhyiddin, adding he did not find the announcement "surprising as many other countries have already imposed similar lockdowns".

"I told him that I understood the reasons why he had made this move, and wished Malaysia success in containing the outbreak," said Mr Lee. "I was happy to hear his reassurance that the flow of goods and cargo between Singapore and Malaysia, including food supplies, would continue."

Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing also assured Singaporeans that Singapore has plans to manage a disruption of supplies from Malaysia through a combination of stockpiling, local production and diversification of overseas sources.

He added that Singapore has months’ worth of stockpiles at the national level and planned for a supply disruption for years.

Malaysia’s Immigration Department also confirmed that Malaysians working in Singapore and Thailand will be affected by the travel restrictions. About 300,000 people commute between the two border crossings between Malaysia and Singapore every day.



To help workers who commute between Singapore and Malaysia, the Ministry of Manpower said the Government will offer short-term housing options for those who could not stay with relatives or friends.

