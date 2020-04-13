Family members of Pioneer Generation may buy discounted groceries at FairPrice on their behalf during COVID-19 circuit breaker

SINGAPORE: Close relatives of members of the Pioneer Generation (PG) may purchase discounted groceries on their behalf during this circuit breaker period, said NTUC FairPrice on Monday (Apr 13).

Under the PG discount scheme, seniors receive 3 per cent off up to S$200 spent on groceries at FairPrice outlets when they shop on Mondays and Wednesdays.



Starting this Wednesday, family members of Pioneer Generation seniors who shop at FairPrice on these days will receive the discount when they present their relative's PG card.

"To encourage PG members to stay home during the circuit breaker period, we are making an exception on the PG discount scheme to empower their family members to enjoy the special savings when they purchase groceries on their behalf.

"We hope that this - together with all our other current measures - will help to further protect and keep them safe during these challenging times," said FairPrice Group CEO Seah Kian Peng.

NTUC FairPrice also organises Priority Shopping Hour, an initiative that aims to limit the number of people in its stores to allow time and room for the elderly to shop.

PG members will need to be present at the store to utilise Priority Shopping Hour, which is held every Monday during the first hour of each FairPrice store's normal operating times or 7am to 8am for 24-hour stores.

Family members of PG seniors will not be allowed to use the PG card during Priority Shopping Hour.

Singapore is about to enter the second week of its month-long circuit breaker, which ends on May 4. During this period, residents are barred from leaving their homes except for essential activities such as buying food and groceries.

Residents have also been encouraged to conduct such activities on behalf of their senior relatives, who are more susceptible to COVID-19.



