COVID-19: Playgrounds, beaches to reopen at start of Phase 2

SINGAPORE: Playgrounds and beaches will reopen as soon as Singapore enters the second phase of its post-"circuit breaker" transition on Friday, while libraries and museums will remain closed at the start of Phase 2 and "progressively open later", said the Public Service Division (PSD) on Wednesday (Jun 17).

With Phase 2 beginning on Friday, more public facilities and physical services will reopen, said the Public Service Division in a press release.

"Our primary consideration is to safeguard the health and well-being of the public and staff," it added.

Facilities in public housing estates and parks as well as sport facilities are among venues that will reopen.

To minimise the risks of transmission, however, facilities that may involve large numbers of people interacting in enclosed spaces, or for a prolonged time, will remain closed.

"They may reopen later, and in a limited way," said PSD.

WHAT'S OPEN ON JUN 19

Places that were closed during Phase 1 and will reopen in Phase 2 include places under the purview of National Parks Board, Singapore Land Authority, Sentosa Development Corporation and Town Councils.

Playgrounds, skate parks, fishing areas, dog runs, beaches, car parks, as well as food and beverage and retail outlets are among those that will reopen in gardens, parks and nature reserves. Function spaces will also reopen for wedding solemnisations.

A majority of SportSG facilities as well as vacant open fields owned by the State will reopen.

All beaches and nature walks in Sentosa will also reopen, as will common property such as playgrounds, fitness corners and seating areas in public housing estates.





WHAT'S CLOSED AT START OF PHASE 2, BUT WILL PROGRESSIVELY OPEN LATER

Certain venues will remain closed at the start of Phase 2 but will "progressively open later", said PSD.

These include: Public libraries, National Library Building, National Archives of Singapore, museums and heritage institutions, as well as exhibition or gallery spaces.

WHAT'S CLOSED FOR THE WHOLE OF PHASE 2

While many venues at parks and gardens will reopen, barbecue pits, camping sites, galleries and attractions at those places will remain closed, said PSD.

All indoor and outdoor performance venues, such as theatres, performance halls and blackboxes, will also remain closed - except for workplace activities and training or workshops, subject to safe management measures.

In tandem with more venues resuming in Phase 2, activities and courses at community centres or clubs will be able to resume "in a limited way", said PSD.

Such programmes and activites that require physical presence can do so in small groups "with reduced density, intensity and duration", it added.

Meanwhile, the judiciary may also restrict the number of people attending open court hearings so as to comply with safe distancing measures.

"The Public Service will continue to recommend that citizens access public services and transactions through digital means as much as possible, although various service centres have been attending to citizens via appointments," said PSD.

PSD also said that public officers who can work from home will continue to do so.

Safe distancing and SafeEntry measures will be implemented at all public service centres and workplaces to facilitate contract tracing, it added.

A list of public facilities and services that will reopen in Phase 2 can be found here.

