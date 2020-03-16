No Pink Dot rally at Hong Lim Park due to coronavirus: Organisers

SINGAPORE: Pink Dot organisers said on Monday (Mar 16) that due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the event will not take place at Hong Lim Park this year.

Instead, there will be a livestream event online on Jun 27.

In a Facebook post, the organisers said: "The health and safety of our community and all Singaporeans are our foremost priority. As such, for the first time in our 12-year history, Pink Dot will not take place physically at Hong Lim Park.

The organisers encouraged supporters of Pink Dot to "light up" their homes and workplaces in pink to mark the event.



"Your pink lights will be a powerful display of love and solidarity for LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) people in Singapore. They will also serve as a reminder that support for LGBTQ rights and the Freedom to Love must persevere even as we are unable to gather at Hong Lim Park," they added.



Supporters may also tune in to a "special livestream programme" at 6.30pm on Jun 27, whose line-up will include performances and "interactive discussions". The details of the programme will be released at a later date.







The Pink Dot rally has attracted thousands to Hong Lim Park each year since its inception in 2009. Nearly 20,000 Singaporeans and permanent residents attended the event in 2017, after changes to the Public Order Act banned foreigners from events at Speakers' Corner.

As of Sunday night, Singapore has reported a total of 226 cases of the coronavirus. The Government has also ordered 14-day stay-home notices for all travellers coming into Singapore from with recent travel history to ASEAN, Japan, Switzerland and United Kingdom.

