Mustafa Centre, Tampines Mall and Geylang Serai Market among places visited by COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE: Mustafa Centre, Tampines Mall and Geylang Serai Market were on Sunday (Jun 7) added to the list of public places visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period.



People who have been to these places during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).



Confirmed cases had visited Mustafa Centre on Jun 4, basement 1 of Tampines Mall on Jun 2 and Geylang Serai Market and Food Centre on May 26.

The updated list is as follows:

Mustafa Centre was on Apr 2 identified as a COVID-19 cluster. Its supermarket section reopened on May 6, after the mall was closed for more than a month for disinfection.



These public places were visited by COVID-19 cases for more than 30 minutes while they were infectious, said MOH on May 26 when it first released the list.



It does not include the cases' residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities visited and public transport places.

The list will be updated on a rolling 14-day basis, which covers one incubation period and as epidemiological investigations progress.



Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.



People who have been at the locations in MOH's list should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection such as cough, sore throat and runny nose, as well as fever and loss of taste or smell.

"There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," said MOH.



Singapore reported 383 new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 37,910.



Fourteen of the new cases are within the community, including five students and a non-teaching school employee.

All six cases were detected as a result of MOH's extended surveillance testing.

