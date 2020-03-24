Returning Singapore residents from UK, US to serve stay-home notices at hotels

SINGAPORE: Returning Singapore residents who have travelled to the United Kingdom and United States will serve out their stay-home notices at hotels instead of at home, authorities said on Tuesday (Mar 24).

Those returning from the two countries make up the largest share of imported cases so far, and this will help prevent the potential spread of the infection to their family members, said National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-heads a multi-ministry task force on COVID-19.



This is despite the fact that none of the returnees have passed the virus to their family, he said.

“We expect more Singapore residents, including a sizeable group of Singaporean students, to return from these countries over the coming weeks in response to lockdowns in these countries,” said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a separate press release.

About 1,200 people a day come to Singapore from the US and UK, Mr Wong said.

Singapore has seen a recent spike in coronavirus cases, the majority of which were imported. Singapore on Tuesday reported 49 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the cumulative total in the country to 558. Thirty-two of the new cases were imported.



Singapore has now barred short-term visitors. Most of the imported cases are citizens and residents here.

The returning travellers will be transported directly from the airport to hotels which authorities have arranged. Each will have their own room and toilet, and all their meals will be provided, MOH said.



This will take effect from 11.59pm on Wednesday (Mar 25). Those currently on stay-home notices at home can also apply to stay in these dedicated facilties, said Mr Wong at a press conference where

NON-CITIZENS TO PAY FOR HOSPITALISATION

MOH said that it will be enforcing the safe distancing measures as well as breaches of stay-home notices.



Government agencies will step up enforcement efforts against people on stay-home notices and the number of officers conducting such checks will be increased “substantially”.

Anyone who breaches the notice can be fined a sum of less than S$10,000, jailed less than six months or both.



Authorities will also set up a call centre from Thursday where those on stay-home notices can call for support.

MOH also said that Singapore residents and pass holders who disregard the Government's advisories and still travel will be charged unsubsidised rates at public hospitals if admitted for COVID-19.



The ministry noted that there are still Singapore residents and Long Term pass holders travelling abroad even after advisories to defer all travel were issued.

"They risk the lives of other Singaporeans and residents when they return," said MOH.

They will be charged for their stay at public hospitals if they have onset of symptoms within 14 days of returning to Singapore.

Singapore residents will also not be able to claim from MediShield Life or Integrated Shield Plans for these treatments at public and private hospitals.

Any work pass holder who leaves Singapore from Mar 27 will be deprioritised for entry approval and could see significant delays before they are allowed to return to Singapore if they travel abroad and return infected, MOH warned.

