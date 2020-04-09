Man arrested for running face mask and hand sanitiser scams on Carousell and Facebook

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of scams involving the sale of face masks and hand sanitisers, the police said on Thursday (Apr 9) in a news release.

Between Mar 14 and Apr 8, police received several reports from people who were cheated by an online seller offering the products for sale on online platforms Carousell and Facebook Marketplace.

"The seller became uncontactable after deposits were paid via PayNow and PayLah," the police said.



Preliminary investigations revealed that there have been at least 19 victims with their losses amounting to more than S$4,300.



The Singaporean was arrested on Wednesday and will be charged in court with cheating on Thursday. If guilty, he faces up to 10 years' jail and a possible fine.

"The police take a serious view of persons who may be involved in scams and frauds. Perpetrators will be dealt with, in accordance with the law," the authorities said.



They also warned members of the public to be careful when making online purchases, especially during the COVID-19 outbreak.

