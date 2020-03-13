13 new cases of COVID-19 in Singapore, 1 more discharged from hospital

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced 13 more cases of COVID-19 in Singapore on Friday (Mar 13), bringing the total number to 200.

One more patient has been discharged from hospital.

A total of 97 patients have fully recovered to date, said MOH. Of the 103 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving. Eleven are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.



NEW CASES



CASE 188

Case 188 is a likely imported case involving a 53-year-old Singaporean who was in Thailand from Feb 23 to Mar 1.



He reported onset of symptoms on Mar 7 and sought treatment at two general practitioner (GP) clinics on Mar 7 and 9. He went to Khoo Teck Phuat Hospital on Mar 12 and was confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus that afternoon.



He had gone to Northpoint City in Yishun and Block 743 Yishun Avenue 5 to run errands prior to being hospitalised. He lives at Yishun Street 51.



CASE 189



Case 189 is a likely imported case involving a 36-year-old male Indian national who holds a Singapore Work Pass. He was in India from Feb 21 to Mar 1 and is currently warded in isolation at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

He reported symptoms on Mar 11 and sought treatment at a GP clinic on Mar 12. He was referred to NCID on the same day and tested positive for COVID-19 later that afternoon.



Prior to hospitalisation, he had gone to work at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. He lives at St George's Road.

CASE 190



Case 190 is a 53-year-old Singaporean man with no recent travel history to affected countries and regions. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday morning and is currently warded at NCID.

He is linked to case 172.

CASE 191



Case 191 is likely to be an imported case involving a 24-year-old female Malaysian national who is a Singapore Work Pass holder. She was in Germany from Feb 24 to 28 and Malaysia from Feb 28 to Mar 3.



She was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Friday morning and is currently warded at NCID.

CASE 192



Case 192 is an imported case involving a 32-year-old male American national who arrived in Singapore on Mar 10 from the US. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday morning and is currently warded at NCID.



CASE 193

Case 193 is an imported case involving a 26-year-old male Malaysian national who holds a Singapore Work Pass. He was in Germany from Mar 1 to 3, Czech Republic from Mar 4 to 6, Austria from Mar 7 to 8 and Hungary from Mar 9 to 10.



He was confirmed to be infected on Friday morning and is warded in isolation at NCID.

He is linked to case 194.

CASE 194

Case 194 is an imported case involving a 24-year-old Chinese national who is a Singapore Work Pass holder. She was in Germany from Mar 1 to 3, Czech Republic from Mar 4 to 6, Austria from Mar 7 to 8 and Hungary from Mar 9 to 10.



She was confirmed to be infected on Friday morning, and is warded in isolation at NCID.

She is linked to Case 193.

CASE 195



Case 195 is an imported case involving a 47-year-old male Singaporean who was in the US from Feb 4 to 17 and Canada from Feb 17 to Mar 9. He was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Friday morning and is warded in isolation at NCID.

CASE 196



Case 196 is a 73-year-old Singaporean woman with no recent travel history to affected countries and regions. She tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday morning and is currently warded in isolation at NCID.



She is a contact of cases 107 and 148, and is linked to the SAFRA Jurong cluster.

CASE 197



Case 197 is an imported case involving a 30-year-old Singaporean man who was in Malaysia from Feb 28 to Mar 2. He was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Friday morning and is currently warded in isolation at NCI.



He was among those who attended a mass religious gathering at a mosque in Malaysia.

CASE 198



Case 198 is a 61-year-old Singaporean woman with no recent travel history to affected countries and regions. She was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Friday morning and is currently warded at NCID.



CASE 199



Case 199 is an imported case involving a 37-year-old Singaporean man who was in Malaysia from Feb 26 to Mar 2. He was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Friday morning and is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.



He was among those who attended a mass religious gathering at a mosque in Malaysia.

CASE 200

Case 200 is a 62-year-old Singaporean woman with no recent travel history to affected countries and regions. She was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Friday morning and is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID. She is a family member of case 165.



EVENTS CANCELLED, TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS WIDENED

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong warned on Friday that Singapore faces a “serious situation” with a “possible spike” in new cases as the COVID-19 situation is expected to continue for some time.

However, he also added that the situation remains under control and the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition will not be raised to Red.

In view of the situation, MOH announced on Friday that all cultural, sports and entertainment events with 250 participants or more will be deferred or cancelled.

The ministry has also advised precautions for other mass gatherings such as private functions and religious services. This includes improved ventilation and reducing the crowding of participants.

Employers are also advised to implement measures to reduce close contact where possible, MOH added, citing tele-commuting and video conferencing as alternatives.

Travel restrictions have also been widened to include Italy, France, Spain and Germany. This comes after an increase in the number of imported cases in Singapore, particularly those with travel history to European countries, MOH said.

Visitors who have travelled to these four countries within the last 14 days will not be allowed to enter or transit in Singapore.

"We cannot be complacent. Despite our best efforts at contact tracing and ring-fencing confirmed cases, we still see new cases every day, and increasingly, more imported cases," Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said.

Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders who travelled to Italy, France, Germany and Spain within the last two weeks will be issued with a Stay-Home Notice.

