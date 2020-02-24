2 COVID-19 patients discharged in Singapore; 1 new reported case: MOH

SINGAPORE: Two more COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital on Monday (Feb 24), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a daily update, while one new case was confirmed.

In all, 53 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of the 37 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving. Seven are in critical condition.

CASE 90 IS LINKED TO A CHURCH CLUSTER

Advertisement

Advertisement

Case 90, a 75-year-old Singaporean woman with no recent travel history to China, is linked to The Life Church and Missions Singapore cluster.

The woman, who lives in Bishan Street 12, first reported having symptoms on Feb 9 and visited a clinic the same day.

She visited a clinic again on Feb 17 and Feb 23, when she was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and subsequently confirmed as having the virus.

She is currently warded in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

DETAILS ON THOSE DISCHARGED

With the two new patients discharged (Case 46 and 87), a total of 53 people have fully recovered from the infection in Singapore.

Case 46 is a permanent resident in Singapore who lives in Johor Bahru and works at Resorts World Sentosa Casino. He was confirmed with the virus on Feb 10.

Case 87 is a 32-year-old Singaporean man who was evacuated from Wuhan on Feb 9. He is linked to Case 76, a one-year-old baby who was also evacuated from the epicentre of the outbreak​​​​​​​.

The man was diagnosed with the virus on Feb 21.

Of the 37 people who are still in hospital, seven are in critical condition, MOH said. It did not provide an update on the Bangladeshi national who was in a critical condition.

As of noon on Monday , MOH has identified 2,842 close contacts who have been quarantined. Of these, 856 are currently quarantined and 1,986 have completed their quarantine.

China reported 150 more fatalities earlier on Monday, with only one outside the epicentre Hubei province. The National Health Commission also confirmed 409 new cases, with all but 11 in Hubei.

In total, China has reported 77,150 cases and 2,592 deaths.

Originating in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, COVID-19 has spread to more than 30 countries and territories, including in Singapore, Japan, South Korea and Thailand.

South Korea confirmed 70 more coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the nationwide total to 833, by far the largest national total outside China. It has seven deaths.

Earlier on Sunday, South Korea raised its alert on the coronavirus to the highest level, "grave", with President Moon Jae-in urging officials not to hesitate in taking "unprecedented powerful measures" to contain the outbreak.

Kuwait, Bahrain and Iraq on Monday recorded their first new coronavirus cases, all people who had been in Iran, which raised its toll from the disease to 12 dead and 61 infected.

In Europe, Italy has more than 200 cases of COVID-19, five of whom have died.

Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) said it was "very impressed" with Singapore's response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Singapore on Feb 7 raised the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (DORSCON) to Orange, prompting additional precautionary measures.

The country has also set aside S$800 million in Budget 2020 to support frontline agencies in their efforts to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, with the bulk allocated to the Ministry of Health.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram