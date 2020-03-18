Singaporeans advised to defer all travel abroad amid heightened risk of imported COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans were advised on Wednesday (Mar 18) to defer all travel abroad with immediate effect amid a heightened risk of importation of COVID-19 cases into Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

In a press release, MOH said this supercedes the advisory issued on Sunday to defer all non-essential travel abroad. The expansion of the travel advisory is "to reduce the risk of Singaporeans being infected with the virus when abroad and spreading it to other Singaporeans when they return", the ministry added.

In addition, all Singaporeans, permanent residents, long-term pass holders and short-term visitors entering Singapore from 11.59pm on Friday will be issued a 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN).



For Singapore residents and long-term pass holders entering from the Hubei province in China, they will serve a 14-day quarantine.

They will have to provide proof of the place where they will serve the SHN, for example, a hotel booking covering the entire period or a place of residence that they or their family members own.



People under SHN will have to stay at their place of residence at all times for 14 days after entering Singapore.

As announced previously, short-term visitors with recent travel history to mainland China, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, South Korea and Spain are not allowed to enter or transit in Singapore.

"Globally, there has been a sharp increase in cases and widening spread across the world. To date, there are close to 200,000 COVID-19 cases across 159 countries, with more than 7,900 deaths," said MOH.



"Many countries have seen an exponential rise in cases recently, and more than 40,000 new cases have been reported in the past three days.

"Globally, the number of cases and deaths has surpassed those in China since the beginning of the outbreak.

"The World Health Organization has urged its member states to take urgent and aggressive measures to stop the transmission of COVID-19."



The authorities also announced 47 new cases of the coronavirus in Singapore on Wednesday, bringing the total figure to 313.



