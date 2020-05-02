COVID-19: Some students to be allowed to go back to school from May 19 under easing of circuit breaker

SINGAPORE: As part of the gradual easing of "circuit breaker" measures, the authorities will start to bring back students in small groups for face-to-face lessons from May 19, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said on Saturday (May 2).

“We will focus initially on the graduating cohort that are taking national exams. And so priority will be given to those who require school facilities for their coursework and practical sessions,” said Mr Wong at a virtual press conference held by the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force.

Priority will also be given to those who need additional support during the school vacation period, which will begin this year in May instead of June.

“The Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs), particularly the ITEs, will also bring back more groups of students on campus for critical consultations, projects, or practicums,” he said. The students’ return to schools and IHLs will be staggered throughout the day.

However, he cautioned that “as we go about doing this reopening of premises, the key requirements have to be put in place, and that is much stricter guidelines and requirements for safe management within the workplaces”.

"When the students come we keep them in separate groups within their cohorts. We are not opening up the entire school system at all," Mr Wong said.



The task force added in a media statement on the same day that while learning has continued during the circuit breaker period through Home-Based Learning, "we recognise the anxiety amongst students and parents of graduating cohorts, who have to take the national examinations this year".

