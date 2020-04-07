8 stores given warnings for not complying with COVID-19 safe distancing measures

SINGAPORE: Seven food and beverage (F&B) outlets and one retail store have been issued advisory letters for not implementing adequate safe distancing measures, Enterprise Singapore (ESG) said on Tuesday (Apr 7).

The outlets are ChiCha San Chen at Jem and Tampines 1, Kaffe and Toast at Clementi Mall, Koi at VivoCity and Jurong Point, Nakhon Kitchen at VivoCity, Ya Kun at JEM and Courts at Tampines Mall.

Despite multiple reminders to rectify and adhere to the measures, the outlets did not comply, ESG said in a press release.

In March, the Government introduced safe distancing measures in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Singapore. This includes incorporating mobile payments and ensuring there is enough space between customers lining up in queues.



ESG’s surveillance teams conduct regular checks and work with businesses who may need guidance on implementation.

About 10,000 F&B and retail outlets in shopping malls have been checked so far, ESG said.

“Majority have implemented safe distancing measures and some are in the process of rectifying their measures,” it added.

ESG also reminded businesses to comply with the new measures, which include the closure of non-essential services and a ban on dining at F&B establishments during the month-long circuit breaker period starting Tuesday.



The agency is looking to deploy twice as many Safe Distancing Ambassadors during this time, it added.

“Errant business operators that do not comply with the safe distancing measures in the next follow-up check will be prosecuted under the Infectious Diseases Act (IDA),” it said.

