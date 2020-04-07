TransitLink to refund unused value of monthly concession pass

SINGAPORE: All concession cardholders will automatically get a pro-rated refund of their monthly concession pass amid “circuit breaker” distancing measures.

In a press release on Tuesday (Apr 7), TransitLink said that the refund is in line with the Government's move to close schools and workplaces in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.



The unused value of monthly concession passes purchased before Apr 4, 2020, will be automatically refunded, said TransitLink.

The refunded amount for all concession groups will be pro-rated based on the period from Apr 7 to May 4, and for students shifting to home-based learning, from Apr 8 to May 4, or up to the pass expiry date, whichever is earlier.

Concession cardholders who want to purchase a new pass can visit TransitLink’s ticket office to use the refunded amount to offset the cost of a pass, or redeem the refunded amount as a transport e-voucher that can be used to top up their travel cards at any of TransitLink’s Add Value Machines and TransitLink Kiosks.

The refunds can be made from May 5, 2020.

SUSPENSION OF TICKET OFFICE OPERATIONS

TransitLink will also suspend the operation of 38 ticket offices from Apr 8 to May 4.

Commuters are encouraged to use TransitLink’s digital services such as the AVMs, TL Kiosks, e-Services on the TransitLink website and TL SimplyGo mobile app, it said.

Those who need assistance with concession-related matters can still visit TransitLink's nine concession card replacement offices, which are open daily from 10am to 6pm except on public holidays.

The concession card replacement offices are located at Admiralty, Buona Vista, Somerset and Bukit Panjang MRT stations, and Ang Mo Kio, Hougang, Jurong East, Tampines and Choa Chu Kang bus interchanges.

