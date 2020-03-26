COVID-19: Vehicle Entry Permit for Malaysia-registered vehicles extended until Jun 30

SINGAPORE: The validity period for a Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) for Malaysia-registered vehicles will be extended until Jun 30 to help Malaysians who have opted to stay in Singapore during the period of Malaysia's movement control order, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Thursday (Mar 26).

“Many Malaysian workers have chosen to remain in Singapore as Malaysia’s movement control order is in force,” LTA said, referring to the order that bars Malaysians from travelling overseas during the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Wednesday, the movement control order, initially set to finish at the end of the month, was extended by two weeks until Apr 14.

Malaysian motorists will not need to submit any application for the extension, LTA said in a Facebook post.

“They will however, need to ensure they have sufficient value in their Autopass cards for Singapore’s VEP fee, Reciprocal Road Charge (for foreign cars only), ERP charge and toll payments before driving out of Singapore,” it added.

“They should also update their vehicle insurance validity dates using the VEP digital service to cover the full duration of their stay in Singapore.”





