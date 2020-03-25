Work pass holders from Malaysia must obtain MOM approval and serve stay-home notice

SINGAPORE: All work pass holders and their dependants entering Singapore from Malaysia – regardless of the mode of travel – must now obtain approval from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) before starting their journey.

They will also be placed on a mandatory 14-day stay-home notice upon their arrival, said the ministry on Wednesday (Mar 25).

Those transporting essential services and supplies, such as food truck drivers, via land and sea crossings are exempted from the entry approval and stay-home notice requirements.



When applying for entry approval for affected work pass holders, employers are required to declare that they have arranged for suitable housing for these employees and made the necessary arrangements for food during the duration of their stay-home notice.



Employers can apply for entry approval using this website. They should also inform affected employees and their dependants not to make any travel plans to Singapore until they have received approval from MOM.



Employers are also required to send the approval letter to their employees, who will need to show it to airline staff upon check-in (if they are travelling by air) or at the immigration checkpoints upon arrival in Singapore.

MOM has advised employers and employees to closely monitor COVID-19 related developments and comply with the travel and health advisories on the Ministry of Health's website.

As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, MOM said there may be additional requirements imposed on work pass holders.

"While MOM will publicise these requirements widely, it may not be possible to inform every employer or employee directly about each new set of requirements," the ministry said.



Employers and employees should check MOM's website for the latest advisories.



