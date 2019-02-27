CPF names Manpower Ministry's Augustin Lee as new CEO

SINGAPORE: Mr Augustin Lee, current Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), will succeed Mr Ng Chee Peng as the new chief executive officer of the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board.

Mr Lee will take over from Mr Ng on Apr 1, when the latter leaves the Singapore Public Service after 30 years, MOM said in a press release on Wednesday (Feb 27).

Mr Ng, 48, has been credited with leading the CPF Board on a digital transformation journey, enabling it to become the first government agency to implement PayNow in its services, MOM said.

Under his leadership, the Board also revamped its My CPF mobile application and My CPF e-services profile page.

Before becoming CEO of CPF Board, Mr Ng held various other appointments in the military including Chief of Staff-Joint Staff in the Singapore Armed Forces, as well as Chief of Navy.



"The Ministry of Manpower would like to put on record its appreciation to Chee Peng for his leadership of CPF Board," said Permanent Secretary for Manpower, Mr Aubeck Kam.

"Under Chee Peng, the CPF Board has provided members greater assurance in their retirement, improved members’ service experience, enhanced the Board’s digital shopfront, and extended and deepened its engagement with members," he added.



Mr Lee, 47, has held various appointments in the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

He was Principal Private Secretary to then Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong and joined MOM as its deputy secretary in 2010.