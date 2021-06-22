Building manager deployed at Bugis Cube charged for alleged corruption

SINGAPORE: A 61-year-old man was charged in court on Tuesday (Jun 22) for alleged corruption offences committed while he was deployed as a building manager at shopping mall Bugis Cube.

Woo Kong Choy, a Singaporean, faces three charges of obtaining bribes and one charge of attempting to obtain a bribe “as an inducement for issuing renovation permits without ensuring the purchase of public liability insurance”, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a media release.

At the time of the offences, Woo was an employee of Wisely 98, a company which describes itself on its website as “a full service provider to the strata management industry”.

Woo allegedly obtained bribes totalling S$600 from three tenants at Bugis Cube between April 2019 and October 2020.

He also allegedly attempted to obtain a bribe of S$200 from another tenant during the same period.

The offences are punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

“Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption,” CPIB said.

“Any person who is convicted of a corruption offence can be fined up to S$100,000, sentenced to imprisonment of up to five years or both.