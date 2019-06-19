2 men charged for cheating facilities company on more than 100 occasions: CPIB

SINGAPORE: Two Singaporean men were charged on Wednesday (Jun 19) for conspiring to cheat a facilities company through kickbacks over seven years, said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).

Ong Kah Heng, 59, the former principal facilities manager of SMM – the facilities arm of Surbana Jurong Group – is accused of conspiring with two men to dishonestly induce SMM into making payments amounting to more than S$1 million to Daycon and A-One Contracting Services on 111 occasions between 2005 and 2012.

It is alleged that Ong worked with Yap Kok Leong, a Daycon director, and Leong Swee Sum, to “dishonestly conceal” from SMM that he would receive a portion of the payments that SMM made to the other two companies.

Yap, 55, is also charged with conspiring with Ong to cheat SMM on 110 occasions between 2005 and 2012 through kickbacks from payments SMM made to Daycon, CPIB said in its press release.

When asked if any action was taken against Leong, CPIB said that it could not comment further as the case is before the courts.



“The CPIB takes a serious view against corruption and any criminal activities,” the bureau said. “Any persons involved in such offences will be firmly dealt with the full brunt of the law.”

If found guilty, Ong and Yap may be sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment, and fined.



