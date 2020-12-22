Crab Brand Black Pepper Seed recalled after excessive levels of bacterium detected: SFA

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Tuesday (Dec 22) it has directed the recall of the Crab Brand Black Pepper Seed product after it was found to contain excessive levels of a bacterium that causes food poisoning.

The product was imported from Indonesia by Siem Trading, which has been directed to recall all the implicated products. The recall is ongoing, said SFA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The agency said the foodborne bacterium was detected during a routine sampling of the product and the levels found exceeded the microbiological standards stated in the Singapore Food Regulations.

Called bacillus cereus, the bacterium can be found in soil, vegetation and in the intestinal tracts of insects and animals. Consumption of food contaminated with bacillus cereus can result in abdominal pain, diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting, SFA added.



The affected product is packaged in 50g bottles with an expiry date of Nov 1, 2021 and in 90g bottles with an expiry date of Oct 1, 2021.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Consumers who have purchased the affected product are advised not to

consume it, said SFA. Those who have consumed it and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.

Consumers may also contact their point of purchase for enquiries, said the agency.

