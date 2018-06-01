Crack on Adam Road causes 'massive' traffic jams

SINGAPORE: A large crack on Adam Road caused a "massive" traffic jam in the area, as well as along Lornie Road on Friday morning (Jun 1).

The road was partially closed for about two hours while it was being repaired.

Advertisement

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a statement that it discovered the cracks at about 8am on Friday morning along a stretch of Adam Road towards Queensway after the MacRitchie Flyover.



Motorists were warned in the morning via the Expressway Monitoring Advisory System (EMAS) that there was a "massive jam" on Adam Road due to an “uneven road”.



A video and photo sent to Channel NewsAsia showed a large crack across two lanes and depressions on the road before the entrance to the Pan-Island Expressway on Adam Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Motorist Augustine Low, 33, said that the traffic jam seemed to begin from Braddell Road and extended until Adam Road.

"It took me about 20 minutes on a motorcycle to clear the road. Normally it takes me five minutes," Mr Low told Channel NewsAsia.

"Two out of four lanes were immediately closed to facilitate repairs," confirmed an LTA spokesperson.



LTA also posted updates on their social media accounts warning motorists of heavy traffic on Adam Road because of an "obstacle".

Obstacle on Adam Road (towards Queensway) after MacRitchie viaduct — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) June 1, 2018

SBS Transit cautioned commuters that bus services like 52, 74, 93, 157, 165, 852 were delayed along Adam Road towards Queensway due to "urgent roadworks".



Please be informed that Services 52, 74, 93, 157, 165, 852 are delayed along Adam Road towards Queensway due to urgent road works. — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) June 1, 2018

LTA later added that all the lanes were re-opened to the public at around 9.55am after it was deemed to be "safe for use". It also said investigations into the cause of the crack are ongoing.



An image showing the repaired road on Adam Road after a large crack appeared earlier on Friday (Jun 1) morning. (Photo: LTA)

This story came from a reader tip-off. If you would like to send in photos or videos of something newsworthy, WhatsApp our Mediacorp news hotline at +65 8218 8281 or message us on Facebook.

