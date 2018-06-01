Cracks along Adam Road caused by water which had 'accumulated at the roadside': LTA

SINGAPORE: Cracks on the road surface along Adam Road were caused by water that had accumulated at the roadside due to the "heavy rain", the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a news release on Friday (Jun 1).

The authority said it has completed investigations into the cracks, which had caused a "massive" traffic jam in the area and along Lornie Road on Friday morning, with Adam Road partially closed for about two hours.

Advertisement

"The cracks were caused by water which had accumulated at the roadside due to the heavy rain and seeped under the road base," said LTA. "The built-up pressure from the water caused the temporary section of the road to heave, thus resulting in the cracks on the road surface."

Based on the authority's investigations, the cracks were not caused by nearby construction works, and do not pose any structural risks, said the authority.

Upon the detection of the cracks at 8am, the affected lanes were "immediately closed to facilitate repairs", said LTA. The authority drained the water under the road base and made sure the road was safe for use before re-opening the lanes at about 9.55am, it added.

"Safety is of paramount importance to LTA," it said. "To prevent any further similar incidents, LTA’s contractor has implemented preventative measures to ensure water is drained away at all times to reduce the risk of accumulation of water at the road side."

Advertisement