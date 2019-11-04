1 dead after crane collapses at construction site of new TTSH rehab facility

SINGAPORE: One worker was killed and another injured after a crane collapsed on Monday (Nov 4) at the construction site of a new rehab facility under Tan Tock Seng Hospital.



The Singapore Civil Service Force (SCDF) said it received a call for help at a construction site in Jalan Tan Tock Seng in Novena at about 8.50am.



"The boom of a tower crane had collapsed at the construction site. One man was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic," it said.

One worker died after part of a crane collapsed at a construction site in Novena. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

The site of a crane collapse on Nov 4, 2019 that left one worker dead. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

Another man was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital after the incident, it added.



When CNA's reporter arrived at the scene, the boom of the tower crane – roughly the height of a 10-storey building – had collapsed and was bent at an angle.

A close-up of the boom of a crane after it collapsed at a Novena construction site. (Photo: Daniel Tan)

Emergency responders at a construction site in Novena where a crane collapsed on Nov 4, 2019. (Photo: Daniel Tan)

The worksite is the location of Tan Tock Seng Hospital's new Integrated Care Hub, which will house a 500-bed rehabilitative facility. The hub, which is expected to open in 2022, will be part of the 17-hectare HealthCity Novena, slated to be Singapore’s largest healthcare complex.

