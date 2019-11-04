1 dead after crane collapses at construction site of new TTSH rehab facility
SINGAPORE: One worker was killed and another injured after a crane collapsed on Monday (Nov 4) at the construction site of a new rehab facility under Tan Tock Seng Hospital.
The Singapore Civil Service Force (SCDF) said it received a call for help at a construction site in Jalan Tan Tock Seng in Novena at about 8.50am.
"The boom of a tower crane had collapsed at the construction site. One man was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic," it said.
Another man was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital after the incident, it added.
When CNA's reporter arrived at the scene, the boom of the tower crane – roughly the height of a 10-storey building – had collapsed and was bent at an angle.
The worksite is the location of Tan Tock Seng Hospital's new Integrated Care Hub, which will house a 500-bed rehabilitative facility. The hub, which is expected to open in 2022, will be part of the 17-hectare HealthCity Novena, slated to be Singapore’s largest healthcare complex.